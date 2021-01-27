Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives $3.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCRYY. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Scor to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Scor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. Scor has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Scor had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scor will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

