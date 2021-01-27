Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HBAN. Barclays raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.01.

HBAN stock opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,884,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,020 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,949,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $19,007,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

