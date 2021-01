AltynGold plc (ALTN.L) (LON:ALTN) Shares Gap Down to $110.00

AltynGold plc (ALTN.L) (LON:ALTN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $110.00, but opened at $105.00. AltynGold plc (ALTN.L) shares last traded at $106.00, with a volume of 63,854 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 39.54. The firm has a market cap of £28.97 million and a P/E ratio of 47.83.

About AltynGold plc (ALTN.L) (LON:ALTN)

AltynGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold doré properties that contain gold and silver mineral deposits in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Its flagship asset is the Sekisovskoye gold mine located in North East Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Altyn Plc and changed its name to AltynGold plc in December 2020.

