TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT) Shares Gap Down to $8.00

TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $7.55. TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 2,207 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.10. The firm has a market cap of £2.19 million and a PE ratio of 937.50.

In other news, insider Alexander Selegenev sold 3,700 shares of TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 830 ($10.84), for a total value of £30,710 ($40,122.81).

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

