Tanfield Group PLC (TAN.L) (LON:TAN) Shares Gap Down to $2.65

Tanfield Group PLC (TAN.L) (LON:TAN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.30. Tanfield Group PLC (TAN.L) shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 52,404 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of £3.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67.

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

