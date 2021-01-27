Salt Lake Potash Limited (SO4.L) (LON:SO4) Shares Gap Up to $25.75

Salt Lake Potash Limited (SO4.L) (LON:SO4)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.75, but opened at $27.00. Salt Lake Potash Limited (SO4.L) shares last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 597,290 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.94, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily owns 11 salt lakes covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers in the Northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

