Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) (LON:IDHC) Shares Gap Up to $1.04

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) (LON:IDHC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.04, but opened at $1.10. Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.17. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 million and a P/E ratio of 6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.65.

About Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) (LON:IDHC)

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc, a consumer healthcare company, provides various medical diagnostics services to patients. It offers approximately 1,400 diagnostic test services, including immunology, microbiology, haematology, endocrinology, clinical chemistry, molecular biology, cytogenetics, histopathology, and radiology.

