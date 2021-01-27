Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NCMI. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Shares of NCMI opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $314.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.91.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. National CineMedia’s revenue was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in National CineMedia by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 65,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 32,336 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in National CineMedia by 600.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95,771 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

