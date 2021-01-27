Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 807 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,165 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.4% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,794 shares of company stock valued at $41,391,007 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.58.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $476.28 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $228.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $483.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

