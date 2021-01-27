Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 950,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,718,000 after purchasing an additional 331,205 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Barrick Gold by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 46,842 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GOLD opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOLD. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.37.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

