FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.08% of FS KKR Capital worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 107.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 328.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 29.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

NYSE FSK opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.25 million. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Featured Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.