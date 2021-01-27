Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys New Stake in Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 2.09% of Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of QARP opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $35.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47.

