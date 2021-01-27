International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.55

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

International Bancshares has raised its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46. International Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $42.86.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

