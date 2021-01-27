Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.55 (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L) (LON:WHR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of WHR stock opened at GBX 125.83 ($1.64) on Wednesday. Warehouse REIT PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 69 ($0.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 126.25 ($1.65). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 117.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 113.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £486.87 million and a PE ratio of 5.87.

Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L) Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

