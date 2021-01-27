Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Increased by Analyst

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

Shares of CLF opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.61 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,723 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

