IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,899 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,193 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.4% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa stock opened at $202.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $393.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.31.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

