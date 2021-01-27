iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Sets New 12-Month High at $145.56

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.56 and last traded at $145.44, with a volume of 33979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.79.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,222,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

