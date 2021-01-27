Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,115 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 53.5% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.52.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $131.41 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $135.54. The company has a market cap of $163.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

