Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Raised by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,120,105,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,084,232,000 after purchasing an additional 937,809 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,455,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $953,857,000 after acquiring an additional 330,979 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,512,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $387,442,000 after acquiring an additional 979,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,803,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $285,780,000 after acquiring an additional 601,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $234.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

