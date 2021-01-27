Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) (TSE:FTN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.
Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) stock opened at C$9.62 on Wednesday. Financial 15 Split Corp. has a 1-year low of C$6.00 and a 1-year high of C$18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$169.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.62.
About Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO)
