Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) (TSE:FTN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) stock opened at C$9.62 on Wednesday. Financial 15 Split Corp. has a 1-year low of C$6.00 and a 1-year high of C$18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$169.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.62.

About Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO)

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

