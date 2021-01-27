Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. New Street Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.08.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $275.13 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $300.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,978,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,785,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

