Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Realty Income in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

O has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

Shares of O stock opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Realty Income by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Realty Income by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.