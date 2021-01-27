PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 25.51% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.48. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PlayAGS by 38.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PlayAGS by 133.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in PlayAGS by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in PlayAGS by 114.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,358 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

