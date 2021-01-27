ProAssurance’s (PRA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProAssurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Shares of PRA opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.26.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ProAssurance will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 21.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.