Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $263,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $50,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,387 shares of company stock valued at $960,196. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

NYSE:IBM opened at $122.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.79 and a 200-day moving average of $122.79. The company has a market cap of $109.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

