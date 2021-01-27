Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $263,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,387 shares of company stock worth $960,196. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IBM opened at $122.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.79 and a 200-day moving average of $122.79. The company has a market cap of $109.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

