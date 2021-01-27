Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Lifted by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC stock opened at $293.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $377.91.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

