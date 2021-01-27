Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 73 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after acquiring an additional 119,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,089,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,848.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,907.95 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,932.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,767.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1,632.64. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

