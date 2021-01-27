ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Acquired by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKG opened at $105.25 on Wednesday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $114.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.