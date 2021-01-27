Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Reduced by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 687,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,280,000 after purchasing an additional 46,457 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 53,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMR opened at $81.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $85.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

