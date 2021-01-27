Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $208,000 in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,967 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cree by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of CREE opened at $106.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.65. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $126.56.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.26 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $942,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $282,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CREE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Cree from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.45.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

