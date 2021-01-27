Ironwood Financial llc Acquires New Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,227 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in HP by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of HP by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,938 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 796,463 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $19,585,000 after acquiring an additional 140,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $972,206.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $604,056.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

