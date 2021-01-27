Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $25.29 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 293,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,118 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 6.3% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $25,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 135.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $14,986,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4,115.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $88.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.42. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $89.11.

