United Airlines Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($7.02) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of ($7.02) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($5.71) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($13.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

UAL stock opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $82.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.48.

In related news, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $4,636,734.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,091.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michele J. Hooper bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at $149,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,212,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,571,000 after purchasing an additional 278,426 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 10.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

