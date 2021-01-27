Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 18.94% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $10,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 81,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 202,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMQ opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

