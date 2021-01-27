Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.66.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.