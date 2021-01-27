Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 51.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000.

SHYD opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

