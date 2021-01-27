Quaker Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,839 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 488.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $164.83 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $168.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.46.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

