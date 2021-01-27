Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Cut by Piper Sandler

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Banner in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banner’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Banner stock opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day moving average is $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $55.57.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 34.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Banner in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

