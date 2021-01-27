Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 10.8% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $66,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $180.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $181.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.89 and its 200 day moving average is $163.12.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

