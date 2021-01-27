Westwood Management Corp IL Buys Shares of 1,000 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,999,000 after acquiring an additional 76,682 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

NYSE:STZ opened at $219.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.30. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $240.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

