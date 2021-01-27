Magnite, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Magnite in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Magnite’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MGNI. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.94. Magnite has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $60.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 18,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $350,561.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,694.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $197,100.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,654 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,378,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,568,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,379,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

