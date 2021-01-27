Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for City Holding Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of City in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now expects that the bank will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for City’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%.

CHCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, City currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

City stock opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. City has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in City by 9.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,334,000 after purchasing an additional 35,966 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in City by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,434 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in City by 10.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 22,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in City by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in City by 92.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 32,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $509,498.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $176,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,679.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

