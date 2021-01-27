252 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $211.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $216.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

