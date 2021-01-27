McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 200,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,830,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,234,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MKC opened at $96.09 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.85.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

