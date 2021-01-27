Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $15,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,266,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,691,000 after acquiring an additional 341,299 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 36.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,554 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.1% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,617,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,180,000 after acquiring an additional 495,621 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,548,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,522,000 after purchasing an additional 59,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 5.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,667,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,227,000 after purchasing an additional 179,512 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.