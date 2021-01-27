ZKSwap 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.50 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One ZKSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00003868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded 45.9% higher against the dollar. ZKSwap has a market cap of $47.44 million and approximately $9.50 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00051154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00133243 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00293437 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00069460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00070409 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00037407 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens.

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

ZKSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

