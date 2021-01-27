Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 316 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Waste Management by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $113.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $1,108,774.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $12,394,479. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

