Bfsg LLC Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,661 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at $127,000. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUV stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

