Bfsg LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average of $110.61. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

